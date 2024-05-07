Troubled army veteran who lived on the streets strives to develop 'peaceful haven' in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An army veteran who struggles with PTSD is asking for help to develop a ‘haven of tranquility’ for people like himself in Milton Keynes.

Darren Smith served 22 years with the Royal Green Jackets but since leaving the army, life has proved tough for him.

He suffers with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and, despite trying many avenues of therapy, found himself living on the streets.

Darren Smith finds horses help with his PTSD from his army experiences

But then Darren met his partner Michelle Gould, who has a small stable yard in Calverton.

"I go there every day mucking out, grooming, etc, and I find it very therapeutic. Just being with the horses helped me through some of my toughest times,” he said.

"I have something in my life to feel positive and enthusiastic about again and I never thought I would feel that again

Now Darren wants to share this feeling with other veterans who are going through the same mental battles as himself. And he has set up a fundraising page to generate £5,000 to turn his dream into a reality.

"My plan, with the help of the amazing people that can donate, is to make a place for veterans where the horses are kept. A place where they can go to reflect on life, to sit in peaceful surroundings, get involved with the horses. Have coffee mornings. To make an area for a vegetable garden and a remembrance garden for all to enjoy. Have a brew and a chat, make new friends, grow as a community, and feel at home and safe.” he said.

He and Michelle need items such as post and rail fencing, field gates, picket fencing and gates, allotment equipment, flowers and plants and a summer house and BBQ equipment to develop the space, which will be called Kestral View.

Michelle said: “Darren has found the peace an tranquility in my yard helps clear his head and has found spending time with the horses an incredible release from his PTSD. We now want to share this with other veterans.

“This project is purely voluntary and we are relying on donations to make the dream a reality.”