Turkish restaurant in Milton Keynes is voted one of the very best in Britain

A Turkish restaurant in Bletchley has been crowned a winner at the prestigious British Kebab Award.

Pasha Turkish Grill on Buckingham Road won the category for the best regional restaurant outside London.

Owner Ozi Barak said: "We are truly ecstatic after the sweat, tears and anxious challenging times."

The Pasha team celebrates

"He added: "It’s been such a difficult time for all since we last went to the finals. Without the support over Covid this would not have happened - in fact, we would have had to close.

"It’s amazing to put Milton Keynes on the map for all the wonderful small businesses that strive so hard to be a success. A big big thank you for all the support in a very testing time for all of us."

The restaurant has invited customer to join them for a celebration tomorrow night (Thursday), complete with belly dancers.

The British Kebab Awards, in their ninth year, are designed to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the UK. Its sponsors are leading household brands and major players in the kebab industry.

