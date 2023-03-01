Turkish restaurant in Milton Keynes voted one of the very best in Britain

A Turkish restaurant in Bletchley has reclaimed its crown as one of the nation’s top Turkish restaurants.

Pasha Turkish Grill, in Buckingham Road, won the category for the best regional restaurant outside London,having previously won the accolade in 2021.

The awards, announced on Tuesday night, are an annual celebration of the best in the country’s kebab industry.

The Pasha team celebrated their success at the British Kebab Awards last night

The finest Kebab establishments in the UK are recognised for their outstanding achievements over the past 12 months at the ‘Turkish Oscars’.

Owner Ozi Barak said: “We have been facing challenges of the past few years as well as present day with costs rising constantly but quality and standards is something we are proud of being a family run restaurant. A big thank you for all your support but please continue supporting independent businesses, we need you right now as hospitality gets tougher’ ‘thank you Milton Keynes for your ongoing support in these testing times.”

The awards, in their 11th year, are designed to recognise and champion the efforts of independent takeaways and restaurants across the UK. Sponsors are leading household brands and major players in the hospitality industry.

The red carpet event was also attended by a host of celebrities and MPs with monies raised to help victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Run in association with Just Eat winners are selected in categories including Best Kebab Restaurant, Best Kosher Shawarma and Best Kebab Van, where a group of judges evaluated the food, service, and overall customer experience.