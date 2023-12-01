He’ll be playing the role of Buttons in Cinderella which opens next Saturday

Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes, opens at Milton Keynes Theatre next Saturday – and welcomes back Brian Conley who stars as Buttons. (9/12)

Comedian, TV and musical theatre star Brian Conley has a career spanning nearly five decades, having appeared in award-winning West End musicals TV sitcoms and presenting his own chat show. He has also recorded five albums and completed numerous sell-out tours as well as appearing a record eight times on The Royal Variety Performance and starring in over 35 pantomimes.

Brian last visited Milton Keynes Theatre in 2017 and most recently has appeared on TV screens as Rocky in BBC’s EastEnders.

Brian said: “Panto is a truly magical experience and I can’t wait to bring the magic of Cinderella to Milton Keynes audiences this Christmas. I loved being in panto in Milton Keynes and can’t wait to be back on the stage again.”

Brian will be joined by a stellar cast along with comedy duo Neal Wright and Ben Stock who return alongside Brian as the Wicked Stepsisters Claudia and Tess, James Darch as Prince Charming, Sarah Vaughan returns as Cinderella, Owen Stringer as Dandini. Brian’s daughter, Lucy Conley will be joining her father as Fairy 312.

Milton Keynes theatregoers shall go to the ball this Christmas as Cinderella transforms from rags to riches, outwits her Wicked Stepsisters and, with the help of her hilarious friend and one very magical Fairy, meets her Prince Charming.