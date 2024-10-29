TV favourite antiques dealer looks for the 'Real Deal' in Milton Keynes

A favourite antiques expert from ITV’s Dickinson’s Real Deal is paying a visit to MK and is on the look out for hidden gems.

Simon Schneider, known for his many appearances on the popular show, is inviting people to bring along their unwanted treasures and will be offering top cash prices for gold, silver and quality antiques.

He will be at the Leonardo Hotel (formerly The Jury’s Inn) in CMK on Wednesday November 13 between 10am to 5pm. The Leonardo Hotel (formerly The Jury’s Inn), Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, MK9 2HP

The antiques expert is highly trusted and respected for his knowledge and expertise. He has featured in every series of the hit antiques television programme Dickinson’s Real Deal and all five series of Secret Dealers.

He said: “I have been touring the Country in response to the demand I receive from the public wishing to sell their valuables. I have hundreds of highly satisfied clients and I am looking forward to returning to Buckinghamshire, where I hope to unearth some unusual and interesting items.”

Simon is encouraging people to search through their attics and cupboards and bring along anything that they think might be of interest.

He said: “I love those occasions when I see the surprise on someone’s face when I tell them their broken jewellery or grandmother’s old vase is worth a lot more than they ever imagined.

"It’s amazing how a few broken gold chains and odd earrings can be worth.”

When asked what he’s most hoping people will bring along, Simon said: “I’m always keen to purchase jewellery, gold and silver and I’m particularly interested in oriental items.

"The market for Chinese ceramics and other objects is very strong and this is a good time to take advantage of the high prices that can be achieved.”

“I you think you have something of interest bring it along, it costs nothing for me to take a look.”

Simon will also be setting aside Tuesday November 12 for home visits if people cannot get to see him.

You can email him on [email protected] to make an appointment,