TV presenter Dan Walker prompts visit of Minister for Disabled People to Milton Keynes based charity

Milton Keynes based charity, Spinal Injuries Association, is to host a special visit by the Minister for Disabled People thanks to TV presenter Dan Walker.

Tom Pursglove is visiting the charity’s headquarters next Monday to meet vice president Martin Hibbert, one of the closest survivors of the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

The visit, on March 13, came about thanks to Dan Walker who came to know Martin following his injuries due to an inspirational climb of Mt Kilimanjaro in 2021.

Martin Hibbert, vice president of MK based Spinal Injuries Association

Dan told the Minister live on his Channel 5 news programme that if he wanted to make life better for disabled people he needed to meet Martin Hibbert. Martin who survived the Manchester Arena bomb attack was left paralysed due to a spinal cord injury and now campaigns on behalf of other spinal cord injured people.

He is passionate about the work of the Spinal Injuries Association which he credits with transforming his life post injury.

The Minster will be introduced to Nik Hartley, charity chief executive, who will lead him through the journey of support the charity provides to a spinal cord injured person, meeting clinicians, support co-ordinators and hearing about some of the campaigning work they do.