Former Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas has met up with a man he 'helped save' after seeing him threateneing to jump from on a motorway bridge in MK.

And the man himself has thanked Simon for caring, saying his efforts had an “unbelievable response” for people with mental health problems.

Simon, who has previously spoken out about his own depression and suicidal thoughts in the past, was concerned when he saw a man looking “very troubled” on the motorway bridge near Newport Pagnell Service Station last month.

Simon Thomas has an emotional meeting with the couple, whose faces have been blurred to protect their identity

He was one of the people who called the authorities to help, prompting the motorway to be closed for a prolonged period.

Afterwards police hit out at the callous people who mocked the man as they tried to get him down. They said: “Unfortunately there were some people who chose to stand out of their vehicles, shout at the male and tried to encourage him to jump as well as being abusive.”

Simon, a practicing Christian, was horrified at the mockers, and tweeted: “He’s getting help, but the abuse... What on earth?”

The man was successfully rescued and taken for treatment under the Mental Health Act.

Afterwards he contacted Simon to thank him for his concern and support, saying: “It was me that stood on the bridge that day and you helped save me.”

He added: “My partner told me about your post on Twitter and the response it got was unbelievable towards mental health.”

This month Simon met up with the man and his partner in person, and Simon posted a photo of the emotional reunion on his Instagram page, with the couple’s faces blurred out of respect.

He said: “This evening I went for a drink with the man from the bridge the other week and his lovely partner. It was an amazing moment meeting a guy I had never met before; but whom three weeks ago I had fleetingly seen on a motorway bridge about to end it all.“As we talked it was amazing to hear how many others had come to help him that morning; not least a group of young lads who stayed with him right until the moment he was taken away from danger.”

He added: “We can often feel like we live in an increasingly selfish and uncaring country, but there are so many good and caring people around.

"This man has so much to still live for and owes his life to those who didn’t just walk on by on the other side; or didn’t just leave it to someone else to make that call - he owes his life to those who were willing to do something, no matter how insignificant it felt at the time.”