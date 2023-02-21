TV producers look for tattiest house in Milton Keynes to feature on hit Channel 4 show

Producers of Channel 4's hit prime-time home renovation series Worst House on The Street are looking for properties in need of renovation in Milton Keynes.

The show follows the renovation journeys of families, couples or friends from all over the UK who have recently bought a 'Fixer Upper'.

Those who take part receive professional help and advice from property experts Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home they are doing up.

Stuart and Scarlette Douglas

A spokesman for the show said: “At this stage in the process of making our programme, we are looking for participants that have either just purchased their home (or are close to completing) and about to begin their renovation process, which must be completed within our filming timeframe of March 2023 to May/June 2023.”

She added: “Anyone who wishes to apply can either email us at [email protected] or apply online here.”

On the show, Scarlette and Stuart use their creative skills and expertise to help people transform their run-down houses into dream homes - without damaging their bank accounts.

The grand finale comes when they reveal how much the value of the property has increased due to all the changes.

Last year a couple from neighbouring Bedfordshire took part in the show after spending £360,000 buying a dated and unusually laid out house

Kelly and Andrew from Bedfordshire spent £63,000 totally remodelling the property after receiving the experts’ advice – and afterwards it was revalued at £506,000.

