TV's Mr Motivator launches 10 day workout challenge to support Milton Keynes charities

Television’s popular Mr Motivator is supporting two local charities with a 10-day workout challenge at the end this month.

To mark Brain Tumour Awareness Month, Derrick Evans MBE, will be raising cash for Brain Tumour Research, which is based in Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes.

Money will also go to six member charities - including Shay’s Smiles, which was set up by Woburn Sands mum Niki O’Dea Patel in memory of her son.

Mr Motivator Derrick Evans MBE

Mr Motivator has been at the forefront of wellbeing since he burst onto our TV screens in the early 1990s and has gone from strength-to-strength as he has promoted the importance of personal wellbeing.

During lockdown we saw his brand of colourful lycra-clad workouts on BBC television’s HealthCheck UK Live and many other TV shows as he continues to raise spirits and help keep Britain fit.

Funds raised through the Mr Motivator Work Out Challenge supporting vital services for those affected by a brain tumour and critical research to find a cure for this devastating disease.

Shay’s Smiles is funding research into glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumours at Brain Tumour Research’s Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London while supporting families of children diagnosed with glioblastoma.

These are the most common type of high-grade brain tumour in adults and are very aggressive and incurable. Shay was just 13 when he lost his battle against the disease in September 2020.

His mum said: “We’re really excited to be working with Mr Motivator on this joint fundraising venture, along with six other brain tumour charities. I am sure everyone’s going to have a lot of fun and feel the benefits of improved fitness and wellbeing, while raising funds for a worthy cause."

Launching on 30 March, Mr Motivator will kick off his workout challenge with a special live-stream introduction and first-day of workout fun live at 6.30pm via The Motivation Club, Facebook and YouTube.

Supporters of Brain Tumour Research and Shay’s Smiles are being invited to register for the fun-filled workouts and set up a JustGiving page with a target of raising at least £274 for their chosen charity.

Derrick said: “After the excitement of the launch of my Mr Motivator Workout Challenge on 30 March, I am looking forward to providing the brain tumour community with a further nine days of workouts up to 8 April. Each day there will be a new and exclusive 12-minute workout video – so a daily dozen!

"The workouts will be all about variety and providing activity for all levels of fitness, no matter what your starting point. There will be something in the workouts for everyone no matter what your age or level of ability. My wife Palmer will be in a chair showing alternative workouts for those who would prefer to join in, but from a seated position.

“There is a curative power to exercise and huge all-round benefits can be gained by anyone who may be dealing with a medical condition such as a brain tumour diagnosis, a bereavement, or just coping with day-to-day life, so we’ll literally have something for everyone.”

Carol Robertson, national events manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “To sign up to take part in the Mr Motivator workout challenge and fundraise for Brain Tumour Research or Shay’s Smiles, you can register here. Once you’ve set up a JustGiving page, don’t forget to share photos with your followers on social media of yourself taking part to prompt further donations."

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.