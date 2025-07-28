Twelve-year-old boy injured and has shirt ripped during attempted robbery in Central Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:07 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a twelve-year-old boy was robbed in Central Milton Keynes on July 21placeholder image
A twelve-year-old boy was injured and had his shirt ripped during an attempted robbery in Central Milton Keynes.

The incident took place at around 4.45pm on Monday July 21 between Milton Keynes Library and Milton Keynes Coroners’ Court on North Eighth Street.

Police say the victim was led from the shopping centre by a group of three juvenile males who requested his phone and assaulted him.

No description of the offenders is available, with the victim left physically injured and with his shirt ripped.

Police have specifically appealed to the owner of a black VW Polo that stopped to assist the victim immediately after the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police via the 101 number quoting the reference 43250368307.

