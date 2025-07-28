Police are appealing for witnesses after a twelve-year-old boy was robbed in Central Milton Keynes on July 21

A twelve-year-old boy was injured and had his shirt ripped during an attempted robbery in Central Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at around 4.45pm on Monday July 21 between Milton Keynes Library and Milton Keynes Coroners’ Court on North Eighth Street.

Police say the victim was led from the shopping centre by a group of three juvenile males who requested his phone and assaulted him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No description of the offenders is available, with the victim left physically injured and with his shirt ripped.

Police have specifically appealed to the owner of a black VW Polo that stopped to assist the victim immediately after the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police via the 101 number quoting the reference 43250368307.