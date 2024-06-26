Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners for a 20mph speed limit in Caldecote have moved a step closer to achieving their aims.

As a result of their ‘20 is plenty’ petition being presented to Milton Keynes City Council last week, the council has included the entire Caldecotte estate as a 20 mph zone for consideration in its work programme for 2024/25.

Cllr Victoria Hopkins, ward councillor for Danesborough & Walton, which includes Caldecotte, said she was delighted at the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “This is a real example of people power with residents’ petition signatures calling for 20 mph zones which once again is ensuring that bottom up, street led campaigning by residents has the desired effect. I was delighted to present the petition on their behalf at MK City Full Council meeting on 19 June.”

20 is plenty in Caldecote say campaigners

Cllr Hopkins is now campaigning for additional safety measures on the nearby Wavendon Gate estate where residents have called for a 20 mph estate wide limit in their area, blended with improved use and deployment of yellow lines together with signage and a traffic management solution through Walton Road in Wavendon village and Passalewe Lane / Isaacson Drive in Wavendon Gate.

At the council meeting Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew noted that there was a process the council followed when considering proposals for 20 mph zones and she was happy to work with Cllr Hopkins through that process.

The latest move is part of a campaign by MK City Council (MKCC) to make the city’s roads as safe as possible by introducing a 20mph speed limit within residential areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the scheme the local community must support the reduced speed limit to help with compliance and raise awareness and where the limit is introduced, the speed limit will be self-enforcing and MKCC will install signs to notify drivers.