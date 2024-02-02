Two adults and a boy given emergency care at scene of collision in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two adults and a boy needed emergency care following a collision involving two vehicles in Milton Keynes yesterday.

Another man had managed to free himself and was uninjured.

The road was closed while emergency services were on the scene following the incident just before 2pm on Marlborough Street V8, Eaglestone.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire & Rescue said: “The firefighters provided immediate emergency care to one man, one woman and one boy before passing them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.”