Police have arrested two men in connection with a stabbing in Milton Keynes, which has left the victim in hospital with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at Crispin Road in the Bradville area of the city at just before 4.30pm on Thursday August 28.

An altercation took place between four men, which led to one of the men being stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and remains there in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed on Crispin Road in Bradville on Thursday August 28

Two men, aged 25 and 33, both from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and remain in police custody.

Police administered the victim first aid before he received further treatment from paramedics.

Detective Sergeant Samuel Summers said: “I understand this incident will be concerning for people but we believe this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People will see an increased police presence in the Bradville area at the scene of our investigation and extra patrols. Please speak to a uniformed officer if you have any concerns.

“Anybody with any information that may assist us is urged to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250440747.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Our officers and staff are working tirelessly with partners, including our communities, to tackle serious violence and knife crime.”