Two-bed bungalow on popular estate goes on the market at bargain price in Milton Keynes - but wait until you see inside

Their spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to bring to the market this two bedroom bungalow that is located in the popular area of Heelands, which is a short distance away from Central Milton Keynes and all of the amenities it has to offer.“The bungalow requires modernisation, is being sold with no chain and via the modern method of sale. Please see the below information on this.”The accommodation has entrance hallway, living/dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there is an enclosed garden with a large shed.