News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
The bungalow is semi-detached and quite spaciousThe bungalow is semi-detached and quite spacious
The bungalow is semi-detached and quite spacious

Two-bed bungalow on popular estate goes on the market at bargain price in Milton Keynes - but wait until you see inside

It’s up for sale by the Modern Method of auction
By Sally Murrer
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:01 GMT

A two bed bungalow on a popular estate has gone on the market for the bargain price of £160,000 in Milton Keynes.

The semi-detached property is in Arncliffe Drive on Heelands and is being sold through the modern method of auction.

It needs modernisation – and a good clean.

The bungalow is being marketed on Rightmove by Connells Estate Agents.

Their spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to bring to the market this two bedroom bungalow that is located in the popular area of Heelands, which is a short distance away from Central Milton Keynes and all of the amenities it has to offer.“The bungalow requires modernisation, is being sold with no chain and via the modern method of sale. Please see the below information on this.”The accommodation has entrance hallway, living/dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there is an enclosed garden with a large shed.

The kitchen

1. Bargain bungalow for sale in Milton Keynes

The kitchen Photo: Connells

Photo Sales
This is the bathroom

2. Bargain bungalow for sale in Milton Keynes

This is the bathroom Photo: Connells

Photo Sales
This appears to be one of the two bedrooms

3. Bargain bungalow for sale in Milton Keynes

This appears to be one of the two bedrooms Photo: Connells

Photo Sales
A view from inside

4. Bargain bungalow for sale in Milton Keynes

A view from inside Photo: Connells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Milton KeynesRightmove