Two boys, aged 14, arrested in connection with robbery in Milton Keynes​​​​​​​

By Olga Norford
Published 17th May 2024, 16:13 BST
Two boys have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Milton Keynes.

The arrests relate to an incident in South Seventh Street on Wednesday, May 8 at around 8.30pm.

The boys, both aged 14, and from Milton Keynes have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have been released on bail.