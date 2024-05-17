Two boys, aged 14, arrested in connection with robbery in Milton Keynes
Two boys have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Milton Keynes.
The arrests relate to an incident in South Seventh Street on Wednesday, May 8 at around 8.30pm.
The boys, both aged 14, and from Milton Keynes have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
They have been released on bail.