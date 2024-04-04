Two care providers in Milton Keynes rated as ‘Good’ following latest inspections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Positive ratings have been given to two social care services in Milton Keynes by the Care Quality Commission.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC feature two providers in Milton Keynes.

ABI Homes in Oxley Park, and Elevation Care Services have rated as' Good'

ABI Homes, a care home in Oxley Park, was rated as 'Good' following an assessment on November 7. The home was last inspected on October 9 2018.

The CQC report published in March states: “People received good care and support. People who lived in the service were unable to share their views verbally with us and had other methods of communicating. We visited the service on 3 occasions so were able to observe people as they spent time with staff. We saw people were comfortable interacting with staff who knew them well. Staff were observed to be skilled in supporting people in the way they preferred.”

Having been inspected on August 19 2019, Elevation Care Services, another care provider based at Woughton on the Green, – was also judged as 'Good' following assessment on September 4.

The CQC report stated: “The majority of feedback from people and their relatives was positive. People who were not able to talk to us were observed to be relaxed and comfortable in their homes. People felt safe and were usually supported by staff who knew them well. People were able to spend their time in the way they preferred and supported to maintain relationships with people who were important to them. One person had recently started to show behaviour which may indicate distress. Their relative was concerned staff did not understand how to always support the person well. The registered manager was aware of the concerns and working with staff to ensure the person received appropriate support.”

Both providers were rated ‘Good’ overall in categories including Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led.