Two cars and van damaged in Wolverton fire
Two cars and a van have been damaged in a fire in Wolverton, which broke out in the early hours of the morning.
Two fire crews from West Ashland were called to Church Street at just after midnight on Monday March 31 where three vehicles were involved in the blaze.
Bucks Fire and Rescue said that one car received 100 per cent damage by fire, a second had external heat damage and a third received minor fire damage.
Firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, hydraulic spreaders and a thermal imaging camera, before handing the incident over to Thames Valley Police.