Two children are hailed as heroes after man's life is saved today in Milton Keynes park

A young boy and his sister have been hailed as heroes after helping to save the life of a man stuck in a lake today.

The pair spotted the physically and mentally unwell man struggling in the freezing cold water at Ouse Valley Park in Old Wolverton and ran to get assistance.

They sprinted up to a woman who was walking her dog and asked her to help them.

Ouse Valley Park

The woman's post has today been shared on social media. She said. "There was a man in the water who was struggling to get out. He was not well at all.

"After talking to him over the water we were able to get more information and also the emergency services, thanks to a nice lady who stopped and helped."

The man was taken to safety.

The woman wrote: "I just wanted to say thank you to those two lovely young people. They saved someone’s life this morning. I like so many other people may have just walked past and not heard or seen him.

"They didn’t walk by, They stopped and asked for help. I am so grateful they did, as that was a man who needed saving."

She added:" He could have been me, you or someone you know…..