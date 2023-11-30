Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two children escaped uninjured after being involved in a collision in Milton Keynes on Sunday afternoon. (26/11)

It happened just after 3pm in Brickhill Street, Giffard Park. Two men and one woman who had managed to get out of their vehicle were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service. Luckily the two children were uninjured and also managed to get out of the vehicle.

Firefighters, however, used hydraulic equipment to release another woman who had become trapped, also passing her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service. One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell, one from Broughton and an officer attended.

Fire crews also attended a car fire in Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, just before 10am on Tuesday (28/11) and another in Bletcham Way, around 11am on Wednesday (29/11).