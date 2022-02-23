Two Chinese takeaways in Milton Keynes are given poor hygiene ratings in recent inspections

Food hygiene inspectors have awarded ratings of 1 out of 5 to two different Chinese takeaway restaurants in Milton Keynes.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows major improvements are necessary at New Lin Wah in New Bradwell and Shanghai House in Bletchley.

Both were inspected last month

The two Chinese takeaways received poor hygiene ratings. Photo: Getty Images

At New Lin Wah, which is in St James' Street, major improvement was ordered in management of food safey. This covers systems that are in place to ensure that the food is safe to safe and evidence that staff know about food safety.

Some improvement was also necessary in the "cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building" but the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, was deemed to be generally satisfaction.

At Shanghai House Chinese Takeaway, which is in St Marys Avenue in Bletchley, improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling as well as the cleanliness and condition of the premises.

The inspectors said major improvement was needed in the management of food safety.