Two Covid patients die as cases continue to soar in Milton Keynes today
The borough's infection remains well above average
Another 339 people have tested positive test for Covid in MK today and two virus-linked deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.
MK's case rate (the number of cases per 100,000 population) has now risen to 659.9, which is well above the national average of 478.9.
Last week it was revealed that an Omicron case has been recorded in Buckinghamshire. It is not yet known where in the county this was. There are now 437 Omicron cases in the UK.
Nationally, there were 45,691 positive Covid tests over the past 24 hours and 180 virus-linked deaths have been recorded.