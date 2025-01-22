Two day festival of witchcraft to be held in Milton Keynes

A festival of all things witchy, pagan and spiritual is to be held in Milton Keynes

A two day festival of witchcarft, spirituality and paganism is planned for the city this summer.

The event will be held on the June 14 and 15 at Scots Sports & Social Club in Bletchley’s Selbourne Avenue.

People can camp at the site for the whole weekend and there will be live music, trade stalls from across the UK, crafters, workshops and demonstrations.

There will also be talks and workshops on tarot, palmistry, drumming, meditation, spirit animals, historical witchcraft, candle-making and more.

And the festival will even include people offering handfasting ceremonies and sisterhood ceremonies.

This year will be the second Festival of Witchcraft to be held in Milton Keynes after last year’s successful event, which saw a small bunch of anti-witchcraft protestors removed by police.

A spokesperson said: “Our goal is to give everyone, no matter their faith or beliefs, a safe, encouraging and magical experience where they can learn about all the elements of spirituality and witchcraft that we have to share.

“Everything is as affordable as we can make it, with tickets starting at just £3 for a day.

They added: “We did have some protesting at last years event, but for the most part they remained respectful. Those who didn't were removed by police.

"We invite anyone who is curious to come along and learn a bit about the ancient and new religions and practices that fall under the umbrella of paganism and witchcraft.”

Tickets are avaiable to buy here and more information about the event is here.