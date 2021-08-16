Two days until green bins are collected again in Milton Keynes

MK Council has reminded people that collections of green bins for food and garden waste will resume this Wednesday.

They are asking people to put their bins on on their normal collections days on and after that date.

If anyone is unsure when their collection day is, they can check here.

Service resumes on Wednesday

The service was suspended all over MK in late July due to staff shortages suffered by the council's refuse contractors Serco, who had many as 28% of workers off ill or self-isolating with Covid.

Black sack waste and recycling continued to be still be collected as normal and people were advised to put food waste into black sacks instead of the green bins.