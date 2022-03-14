Two dog owners from Milton Keynes celebrate paw-some success stories at Crufts 2022

Two dog owners from Milton Keynes are celebrating after achieving success at Crufts 2022 - the world's biggest dog show, which concluded yesterday. (13/3)

Sharon Sutherland, 55, who works for Walnut Tree Pet Supplies, won Best of Breed with her Sharpei, Crumbs, who is 'really well-behaved and calm, unless he sees a squirrel'.

Award winning dog breeder Sharon, who lives in Milton Keynes, has been showing dogs for 40 years.

She said: "I show dogs all year round and have had a number of wins over the years but to get Best of Breed at Crufts is just amazing, the icing on the cake. It was a good show for us, a long, tiring day but well worth it. I'm so happy.

"Crumbs is a wonderful dog, she was also shortlisted in the Utility Group and back in 2019 won Puppy of the Year.

"I have four dogs but show three and, looking back, 2021 was a great year for us, particularly as I was named Kennel Club Breeder of the Year."

Antonia Leech, a 24-year-old vet from Milton Keynes, was Runner-Up UK Handler of the Year and won the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Hound Stakes Final where she represented the hound group in the main arena before Best in Show yesterday, with her six-year-old Barnet fauvre de Bretagne, Herbert.

Antonia has been competing for 15 years having previously won UK Handler of the Year going on to represent the UK at the World Dog Show in Moscow finishing Runner Up Junior Handling World Champion.

This is the last year Antonia was eligible to compete in Young Kennel Club category, as there is no handling award in adult categories. She said: "It was an amazing way to finish my handling career, going out with a bang.

"It is sad as it's the end of an era but I'm so pleased to have come runner-up, especially as I wasn't expecting it."

Crufts, which celebrated its 131st year, was back at the NEC Birmingham last week, after a one-year break due to Covid.

Organised by The Kennel Club, it is the largest dog show of its kind in the world.

In all, there were 20,000 dogs at the event from across the world, including more than 16,000 competing in breed judging plus others taking part in agility, obedience, and the Discover Dogs zone. Over the four days, the thousands of entrants were whittled down to the seven Best In Show finalists.

The Best in Show title went to Baxer a flat coated retriever from the Gundog group.