Two ‘double rainbows’ for Milton Keynes parents after rare second twin phenomenon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Blessed’ parents from Milton Keynes say they were ‘flabbergasted’ when they learned they were having a second set of twins.

Dan Rainbow and his partner Ashleigh welcomed their second set of twins – Mimi and Mabel - into the world on March 19 – a phenomenon their midwives described as ‘rare’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair are already parents to seven-year-old identical twins Franklin and Freddie and one-year-old Rosie.

Twins Franklin and Freddie and one-year-old Rosie with their new twin sisters.

Dan, a former milkman who now works in housing, said he and Ashleigh were shocked by the news when they went for an early scan in August.

The 32-year-old said: “We were flabbergasted, but at the same time so happy to be blessed with twins again.

“Amazingly we kept it a secret from friends and family that we were having twins, only telling them once we were home from hospital over the weekend. Some of the reactions were hilarious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We also surprised the boys who were so happy to have new twin sisters. We told everyone we were having one girl.

Ashleigh and Dan welcome their new twin girls.

“[The boys] were on an emotional rollercoaster but so happy and called us the biggest pranksters. They are very proud.”

Unlike their older brothers, Mabel and Mimi are non-identical twins.

According to the Twins Trust, one in 250 births result in identical twins which occurs when a single embryo splits into two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Non-identical – or fraternal - twins are formed when a woman produces two eggs at the same time and both are fertilised by a different sperm. The chances of conceiving fraternal twins are thought to be around one in 90 – making Dan and Ashleigh’s situation - of conceiving both an identical and non-identical set – rarer still.

The family eagerly await the new additions.

Genes can also play a role in the formation of non-identical twins but Dan says the only known twins in the family are distant relatives.

The dad-of-five said: “The doctors, midwives and when we were scanned said it is rare and that they hadn’t seen this many times before.

“Online we found somewhere it’s more likely to be struck by lightning than having two sets.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the couple are still reeling from their miracle blessing, Dan explained having – and being – twins does not come without its obstacles.

Mimi and Mabel were born a week ago.

He said: “It’s a huge challenge in the early stages with feeding and sleeping.

“Financially it is tough buying everything twice and the amount of nappies and milk is crazy! As they get older it becomes a challenge paying for two and trying to get two of the same outfit in the same size!

“The boys sometimes find it difficult when people don’t tell them apart after all they are their own people.”

But the couple wouldn’t have it any other way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We love that they have one another - it’s such a special bond that you see grow and see how much they look out for one another. With a single child their parent is always the most important person but to a twin their sibling is.