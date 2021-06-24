Two fire engines, eight firefighters and one fire officer turn out to rescue pigeon stuck in a tree in Milton Keynes

Caring firefighter in MK had a busy evening last night - rescuing a pigeon stuck in a tree.

They were called out just before 8.30pm to reports of a pigeon trapped in a tree next to the canal in Willen Lane, Great Linford.

One appliance and four-person crew from Broughton attended, along with an engine and crew from West Ashland and a fire officer.

The pigeon was freed by firefighters

"Firefighters used a turntable ladder," said a spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.

Earlier that day crews had been called to another rescue - this time to free a child who had been accidentally locked in a car.