Two fire engines, eight firefighters and one fire officer turn out to rescue pigeon stuck in a tree in Milton Keynes
They used a ladder to reach the bird
Caring firefighter in MK had a busy evening last night - rescuing a pigeon stuck in a tree.
They were called out just before 8.30pm to reports of a pigeon trapped in a tree next to the canal in Willen Lane, Great Linford.
One appliance and four-person crew from Broughton attended, along with an engine and crew from West Ashland and a fire officer.
"Firefighters used a turntable ladder," said a spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service.
Earlier that day crews had been called to another rescue - this time to free a child who had been accidentally locked in a car.
One appliance and crew from Broughton attended the incident, which was in Seaton Grove at Broughton. They successfully released the little girl.