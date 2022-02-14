Two generations come together to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Milton Keynes village

A village's youngest and oldest resident were invited to 'do the honours' at a tree planting event held in Stoke Goldington to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The village, which also supports the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee throughout 2022, wanted to celebrate the occasion on the anniversary of the accession on February 6.

Spokesman Cathy Williscroft, said: "Her Majesty The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

A tree planting event at Stoke Goldington attracted a great turnout

"Stoke Goldington Parish Council decided to invite the oldest and youngest residents of the village to be involved in a tree planting event, and thankfully they were happy to take part.

"This was extra special as our oldest resident, who has lived in our village all of his life, Mr Terry Mesmer, will be 100 years old on August 11 and our youngest resident, Master Roby Curzon-Startin was just over three months old, having been born on October 30 last year, to parents Kelly and Ash who moved to our village last year.

"Stoke Goldington residents made a social morning of the event at our Recreation Ground. Cakes were baked, refreshments were prepared and numerous residents turned out to witness the planting of two hornbeam trees by our two special residents.

"Stoke Goldington residents hope this event has marked the start of the 2022 Jubilee celebrations and festivities which is something we are very good at."