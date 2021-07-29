Two lanes blocked on M1 heading into evening rush-hour after HGVs crash near Northampton

Highways England jamcams showed huge queues on the M1 near Northampton

Drivers are facing delays of up to 90 MINUTES heading into the evening rush hour after a smash involving two HGVs on the M1 near Northampton.

Highways England is reporting two lanes are blocked northbound between junction 15A and junction 16.

Traffic sensors showed vehicles crawling for around 15 miles, most of the way to Newport Pagnell Services, at around 3.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a call reporting the smash at 2.54pm but there are no reports of serious injuries.