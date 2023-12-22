Two men from Milton Keynes jailed after seizure of cocaine and £27k in cash

A third man from Walsall was also jailed

Three men have been jailed for drug offences following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

The offenders are Norbert Jurewicz, aged 30, of Princes Way, Bletchley, Hasnain Ahmed, aged 23 of the Hythe, Milton Keynes and Lukas Wisniewski, 34, of Bentley Lane, Walsall.

They all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 7 this year.

On August 14, Wisniewski was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment and yesterday (21/12), the other two offenders were sentenced.

Jurewicz was given a five year and six month prison sentence, while Ahmed was jailed for six years and two months.

On June 6 this year, the three men met in Bletchley in order to complete the exchange of more than a kilogram of cocaine and £27,180 in cash.

Wisniewski acted as courier in the exchange with Ahmed and Jurewicz facilitating the meeting.

Officers from SEROCU investigated and all three men were charged on June 8.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lizzi Leach, said: “This was a significant investigation resulting in a large amount of cocaine being seized, which otherwise would have made its way into our communities.

“The work of our officers means these three men were left with no choice but to plead guilty, and I am pleased they will all now serve time in prison.