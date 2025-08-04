Two men injured after road traffic collision in Milton Keynes
Two men were treated for minor injuries after a road traffic collision in Milton Keynes this afternoon.
Two cars were involved in the collision, with two adult males receiving immediate emergency care from firefighters for slight injuries.
They were then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that two adult females and two male children, also in the vehicles, were uninjured.
Thames Valley Police also attended the incident, which took place just after 2.30pm on Monday August 4, on Roebuck Way in the Knowlhill area of the city.