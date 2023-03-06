Two men seriously injured after car crashed into Milton Keynes bus stop

Two people were seriously injured after a car crashed into a bus stop in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened around 9.40pm on Thursday when a black Jaguar XF was involved in a collision with a bus stop on Queens Way at the junction with Princess Way.

Two men, in their 30s, who were at the bus stop sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they are still receiving treatment.

Police are appealing for any witnesses following collision which left two men with serious injuries

Investigating officer, PC Jodie Fulford, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“We’d also ask any motorists who were in the local area around the time of the collision to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

