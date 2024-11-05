Two Milton Keynes brothers walk 370 miles to Normandy in time for Remembrance Day

By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:06 BST
Brothers Conor and Ryan Sadler are walking to Normandy from Milton Keynes to raise moeny for military charitiesplaceholder image
Brothers Conor and Ryan Sadler are walking to Normandy from Milton Keynes to raise moeny for military charities
Two brothers from Milton Keynes are going the extra mile to rause cash for military charities this Remembrance Day.

Conor and Ryan Sadler set out from Furzton on Saturday and plan to walk 370 miles to the British D Day Memorial in Normandy, France.

Carrying British and Remembrance flags along the way, along with tents to sleep in, their aim is to support two military charities, the Darren Deady Foundation and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

The brother have set up a fundraising page, which has already raised £3,985 of its £5,000 target.

Darren Deady Foundation helps support British military veterans and their families. The charity was formed following the passing of Kingsman Darren Deady, who sadly lost his life in Afghanistan.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers helps children who have lost a parent in war, giving them support in every way possible. It was set up following the passing of Corporal Lee Scott, who also tragically lost his life in Afghanistan.

Conor told the Citizen: “We will both be carrying British and Remembrance flags on the way down so people can easily spot us... We hope to gain as muchtraction as possible so we can give these charities the support they deserve.”

You can view the brothers’ Gofund me page here and donate here,

The pair will be documenting their whole journey on their social media channels here. They say the mammoth journey should take less than a week to complete and they will be camping out in all weathers along the way,

