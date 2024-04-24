Two Milton Keynes businesses receive three out of five Food Hygiene Ratings
Two businesses in Milton Keynes have received three out of five Food Hygiene Ratings.
New updates showing on the Food Standards Agency website, have revealed new marks for four venues in the city.
Other businesses graded by Milton Keynes City Council officials received grades of four and five.
All rankings are scored between five and zero, with five being the highest and zero being the lowest rank. A score of five is seen as very good, four is a good rating, three represents generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is needed, major changes are needed if a business scores one, and urgent improvement is required if a business scores zero.
-Rated 3: Plus 234 Limited, a takeaway at 21 Darin Court, Crownhill on March 19.
-Rated 4: The Hidden Cafe, , Howard Way, Newport Pagnell, on March 18.
-Rated 3: Royal Grill & Sweets, 21a Stratford Road, Wolverton, on March 15.
-Rated 5: Subway, 28 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes, on March 12.