Two Milton Keynes eateries get new food hygiene ratings - and one's not brilliant

By Sally Murrer
Published 19th Mar 2025, 11:04 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Milton Keynes’s restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Da Vinci, at 176 Queensway, Bletchley, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 11.

And Layaly Zaman, at 27d Queensway in Bletchley, was given a score of two on February 11.

A rating of two means “some improvement is necessary”.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 492 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 363 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

