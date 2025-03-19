Two Milton Keynes eateries get new food hygiene ratings - and one's not brilliant
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Milton Keynes’s restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Da Vinci, at 176 Queensway, Bletchley, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 11.
And Layaly Zaman, at 27d Queensway in Bletchley, was given a score of two on February 11.
A rating of two means “some improvement is necessary”.
It means that of Milton Keynes's 492 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 363 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.