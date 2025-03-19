Two Milton Keynes eateries get new food hygiene ratings - and one's not brilliant

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Milton Keynes’s restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Da Vinci, at 176 Queensway, Bletchley, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 11.

And Layaly Zaman, at 27d Queensway in Bletchley, was given a score of two on February 11.

A rating of two means “some improvement is necessary”.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 492 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 363 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.