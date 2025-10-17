Two Milton Keynes firms have been included on a list of companies named and shamed by the UK Government today for failing to pay workers the minimum wage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifty-three employers across the country have been fined around £1.4 million for breaking rules related to paying workers.

In Milton Keynes, Enfes Restaurant Ltd, a Turkish restaurant based on Stadium Way West in Bletchley, has been named for failing to pay £1,388.05 to ten workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also named on the list is Green Stone Investments Ltd, which is responsible for The Palace Day Nursery, based on Windsor Street in Bletchley, for failing to pay £1,181.34 to two workers.

Two Milton Keynes businesses have been named on a Government list of employers that failed to pay workers the minimum wage

Employment Rights Minister Kate Dearden said: “This Government is taking direct action to ensure workers get every penny they’ve earned.

“We are proud to have delivered a strong minimum wage and enforcing it thoroughly is crucial in our mission to put pounds back in your pocket.

“I know this news will be welcomed by brilliant businesses across the country, those who know that happy well-paid staff are at the heart of building a successful company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our new Fair Work Agency and the coming Employment Rights Bill, this Government is keeping our promise to Britain to make work pay again.”

From April 2026, the Employment Rights Bill is set to establish a Fair Work Agency with increased powers to tackle employers who either underpay workers, or fail to pay holiday or sick pay.

Earlier this year the Government introduced increases to National Minimum Wage rates, which are now £12.21 an hour for individuals aged 21 and over, £10 for 18 to 20-year-olds and £7.55 for under-18s and apprentices.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.