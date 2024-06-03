Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two MK musicians have penned and recorded their own song to rally support for England in the UEFA Euro 2024 championships,

Kevin Bricknall and Richard Watt have this week released ‘The Roar of Lions’ on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and YouTube Music.

They describe it as “a powerful and emotive song that encapsulates the heart and soul of English football”.

The men used the latest A.I technology to create the track, which they say is not just melody but a rallying cry for players and fans.

Two Milton Keynes men have written a song for the Euros 2024

"With soaring vocals, anthemic choruses, and a driving beat, this track promises to resonate in stadiums, pubs/bars and living rooms across England,” they told the Citizwn.

The key themes are passion, pride and unity. And the lyrics read: “In the Heart of England we gather as one from the Streets of London to the Settings Sun, we’ve waited so long now it’s time to shine, with passion and pride we’ll make history this time. Hear the Roar of Lions where soaring high, together well conquer and reach for the sky. Through the trials and battles well never break, united we stand For England’s sake ."

The duo drew inspiration from legendary football moments and the famous Euro 96 song Three Lions by Baddiel and Skinner.

“The Roar of Lions” is available here available on Apple Music, here on Amazon Music, and here on Spotify. Or you can listen to it on YouTube here.

The men are hoping it will go viral and become the unofficial England Euro anthem on social media.

Kevin said: “Football has a language of its own. ‘The Roar of Lions’ speaks that language, it was great to be able to use the latest A.I technology to create a song that really captures the emotion of the country.”

And Richard added: “Creating this anthem using the latest A.I technology was a really interesting process. With the advent of A.I it brings it brings music creation to the everyday person. ”