Two much-loved parks in Milton Keynes nominated for best green spaces in UK awards

Willen Lake and Howe Park Wood have both been nominated in a competition for find the most loved green spaces in the UK.

Organised by the Fields In Trust charity, the competion relies upon votes from the public.

This week the Milton Keynes Parks Trust, which runs both the parks, is urging people to cast their vote to give MK a chance of winning the title.

Howe Park Wood

Hannah Bodley, head of marketing, events and community engagement at The Parks Trust, said: “Willen Lake and Howe Park Wood are certainly among the most popular parks in Milton Keynes and we are over the moon that they’ve been nominated in this brilliant scheme.”

She added: “The two parks are very different from each other and it’s great to see the variety of MK’s green space reflected in these nominations. Willen Lake provides a little bit of everything, from watersports and play parks to peaceful picnic spots and bird-watching opportunities. Howe Park Wood is ideal for anyone seeking to steep themselves in ancient woodlands and discover local nature at its finest.

“We’d love people who’ve enjoyed these special spaces to cast their vote and help the parks win.”

Research by Fields in Trust finds that around 2.8 million people across Great Britain live more than a 10 minute walk from their nearest park or green space.

Willen Lake

But in Milton Keynes, where the city was designed around a linear parks system, most residents live much closer to green space.

Fields in Trust Chief Executive Helen Griffiths said: “Our nation’s parks have been so important during the pandemic, and it is vital that we celebrate them to help ensure they are protected for future generations. Without urgent action, Britain’s public green space is set to decrease, putting more pressure on fewer green spaces to support the health and wellbeing of communities, now and in the future. Our children and grandchildren deserve to have the same access to green space that we do, so we need to act before it’s too late.”