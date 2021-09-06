Two new restaurants plus 'exiting' entertainment venue announced for Xscape in Milton Keynes

Three new openings have been announced at Xscape for this Autumn.

Turkish restaurant Sumac and sports bar Wing Kingz will join the line-up this October, while a new entertainment facility called Escape Hunt is set to open shortly afterwards.

Sumac will offer Turkish and Mediterranean-style cuisine, serving hot and cold meze starters, BBQ grills and Turkish pizzas.

Xscape Milton Keynes

American diner-style Wing Kingz describes itself as a "family-friendly social hub" and will serve a menu of flavoured chicken wings, grilled dishes and more.

They will be streaming sports from across the globe all day, every day, with beers and cocktails available.

Xscape is also excited to welcome a further brand and new experience in late Autumn – Escape Hunt.

Escape Hunt will feature five themed escape rooms, plus a VR room, with pulse-racing missions and challenges against the clock. The new escape room activity will offer multi-player games for families, nights out, birthdays and teambuilding challenges.

Xscape Hunt offers fun for all the family

Nick Coppock, Xscape Milton Keynes general manager, said: “As we gear up to celebrate the centre’s 21st birthday next month, we are thrilled to announce these new activity and dining brand openings, with more announcements to come later this year. Each of these major new lettings offer something new and exciting to our visitors. We’re particularly pleased that most of these new openings are independent businesses that will enhance our offer, giving our visitors more choice than ever before.”

Meanwhile, independent Punjabi restaurant Namji opened at Xscape last month and serves traditional, made to order dishes handed down through the generations. The award-winning restaurant is adorned with authentic Indian décor and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a first-floor space for special occasions