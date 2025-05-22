Two new schools announced for Milton Keynes - one of them with a whopping 2,100 places
The 2,100 pupil ‘all through’ school will be built just outside Newport Pagnell, in the area of the new MK East development known as Elverby.
It will take pupils aged from two to 18 years and the first phase, the primary school section, will open in September 2027.
Meanwhile, a new primary school is to be built at Whitehouse South, on the western flank of Milton Keynes.
This will cater for up to 630 pupils with a 39-place full-time equivalent (FTE) nursery on site.
Opening in September 2028, it will be the fifth and final school in this rapidly expanding area of the city, joining three existing primary schools and Watling Academy, a secondary rated Outstanding by Ofsted.
Both schools are being built by the City Council using funding from developers and together they will create more than 2,700 additional school places for local children.
Each will include Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) units, creating 48 dedicated school spaces between them.
This week, the council and the Department for Education have started the process to find the best education Trusts to run the two new facilties.
In the past ten years, the council has created capacity for 13,409 new school places for local children; building seven new schools and helping 22 existing schools expand.
A formal decision to appoint Trusts to run the new schools will be made in Spring 2026, following a thorough process involving local education leaders and the Department for Education (DfE).
Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “We’re really excited to announce these two new schools that will be so important to our growing communities. Both sites will include specialist provision for children with additional needs which is an essential element of these inclusive schools.”
He added: “As Milton Keynes continues to expand, we will ensure that all families continue to have access to quality local schools. This year, all children who applied for school places within their catchment area were able to get them and we will strive to ensure that continues.”