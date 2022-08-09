Two ordinary houses used as 6 bedroom HMOs are recommended for council approval on Milton Keynes estate

The semi-detached properties are in Newport Road on Broughton and are managed by Rosewoods Properties Ltd.

Number 144 has been used as an HMO since July 2015 and number 146 since August 2018.

But Rosewoods are now applying for official change of use following concerns from local councillors and the parish council.

The houses are in Newport Road on Broughton

Such a change of use would usually fall under the scope of permitted development rights, but there is a special direction order across the MK that removes this right for HMOS.

This mean any change of use from a dwellinghouse to a HMO requires full planning permission – in this case retrospectively.

Broughton and Milton Keynes Parish Council has raised objections to the permission due to a lack of parking provision around the HMOs.

Ward councillors Sam Crooks and Kerrie Bradburn echo this concern and say the granting of the application would not be in the interests of nearby residents.

They also fear it would set a precedent of granting approval in such cases.

The matter is due to be decided at an MK Council planning panel on August 18 but council officers have already recommended permission be granted.

The panel’s documents quote Plan:MK which states that HMOs can contribute to the creation of “mixed, balanced and inclusive communities” in the city.

Officers agreed there was a shortfall in parking, but felt this was “acceptable” because on street parking was available elsewhere.

Their report states: “The proposed development is considered to be in on balance, in accordance with the principles of the development plan.

"While it is acknowledged that the allocated parking provision is below the required standards, it is considered there is capacity within the wider highway network... to accommodate additional on street parking provision within on-street bays."

It adds: “The proposal provides HMO accommodation within an area that would not adversely affect the character of the surrounding are, nor result in significant harm to existing and future occupiers of the site.”