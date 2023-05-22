Two out of three new Deputy Lieutenants for Bucks are from Milton Keynes

Buckinghamshire has three new Deputy Lieutenants – and two of them are based in Milton Keynes. Retired judge Michael Antony (Tony) Hughes, educationalist Dr Julie Mills OBE and former Paralympian Naomi Riches MBE receive their commission to take on the role as Deputy Lieutenants from the Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Countess Howe.

Deputy Lieutenants are chosen to support the work of the Lord-Lieutenant and promote the wellbeing of the county. There are currently 27 Deputy Lieutenants across Bucks.

With their local and specialist knowledge and experience, they are the eyes and ears of the Lieutenancy in local communities and liaise closely with many organisations throughout the county.

Deputy Lieutenant Tony Hughes

Congratulating the new Deputy Lieutenants on their appointment, Lady Howe said: “These Deputy Lieutenant appointments come with my warmest wishes for a successful and rewarding period in office.

"Each brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to serving the community and have so much to offer the county. I look forward to working with them for the benefit of our communities”

Dr Julie Mills is a graduate of the Open University and was awarded a doctorate in 2005 for her research into prison education. Her career in education spans 35 years, starting as a part-time teacher in adult education and culminating in the role of chief executive at the Milton Keynes College Group.

Julie also led the college’s Prison Education Team for several years and led a consortium of employers including Microsoft, KPMG and McAfee in a successful bid to central government to establish The South Central Institute of Technology, in Bletchley.

Deputy Lieutenant Julie Mills

She was awarded an OBE in 2019 for services to education and in bringing education and employers together. Julie continues to champion inclusion and social mobility through her roles as chair of the Helena Kennedy Foundation and Women Leaders UK.

After qualifying as a solicitor in 1977, Tony Hughes moved with his family to Milton Keynes, where he practised as a local solicitor for many years and undertook part-time judicial appointments including Metropolitan Stipendiary Magistrate and Recorder until 2006, when he was appointed a full-time Circuit Judge.

In 2007 he became the Designated Family Judge for Bucks and retained that position until 2019, after which he continued to sit full time as a Circuit Judge until his retirement in May 2023.

Marlow-based Naomi Riches graduated with a degree from Bucks New University in 2006, by which time she had already been an elite athlete with the Great Britain Paralympic Rowing Team for two years. During her nine years in the GB squad, she won six world titles, a Bronze at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008 earning her a Hon MA from Bucks New University, and a Gold in London 2012. She was awarded an MBE for services to rowing in the 2013 New Year Honours list.

Deputy Lieutenant Naomi Riches

