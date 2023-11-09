Two pedestrians in their 80s suffer serious injuries in road traffic collision in quiet Milton Keynes street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two pedestrians, both in their 80s, have sustained serious injuries in a road traffic collision in a quiet Bletchley street.

The man and woman were walking in Findlay Way, off Brooklands Road, when they were involved in a collision with a silver Ford Fiesta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened on Monday between 10.30am and 11am and police are today (Thursday) appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The man and woman, both in their 80s, are still in hospital with serious injuries following the collision in Milton Keynes

Both pedestrians were taken to hospital with “serious” injuries and they are still there today, say police,

Investigating officer PC Barry Gregory, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision occurred in an area which would normally have had many pedestrians and vehicles within it at the time.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene to help the injured pedestrians and the driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“We are also requesting those who may have captured the incident on CCTV or dash-camera to make contact.

“If you have footage or witness information please upload it to our online page, or you can call 101, quoting reference 43230498944.