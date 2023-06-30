Two people and boy injured following two vehicle collision in Milton Keynes

Two people and a boy were injured following a collision involving two vehicles in Milton Keynes.

It happened at 4.58pm in Standing Way, V10 to V11, on Tuesday.

Emergency services including fire service crews from Broughton and one from West Ashland attended, along with an officer.

Three people were injured in the collision on Tuesday afternoon (27/6)

The firefighters provided immediate emergency care to a man, who was injured, before passing him into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

A woman and a boy, were both injured, and also cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and hose reel jet and made the scene safe.

One lane of the road was closed while they worked at the scene.

The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.

> Bucks Fire & Rescue later attended a small bonfire in Stoke Road, Bletchley.