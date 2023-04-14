News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
44 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
1 hour ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
7 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Two people released from vehicle following collision in Milton Keynes

Man and woman helped by ambulance staff

By News Team
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read

Two people received medical attention at the scene of an accident in Milton Keynes, yesterday. (April 13)

The collision, involving two cars, happened around 4.38pm, in Grafton Street, V6, at the junction with Stonegate, Bancroft.

One woman and one man were released, and cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.

Emergency services attended two collisions in Milton Keynes yesterdayEmergency services attended two collisions in Milton Keynes yesterday
Emergency services attended two collisions in Milton Keynes yesterday
Most Popular

Firefighters made the area safe and passed the incident into the hands of Thames Valley Police.

Fire crews also attended another collision involving two cars at 8.22pm, the same day.

The incident happened in Aylesbury Street, at the junction with Vicarage Road, Bletchley.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended, providing advice and assisting with traffic management.

> Fire crews also attended a fire outside a property in Whaddon Way, Bletchley, early yesterday. The incident happened around 2.14am.

No-one was injured.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended, handing the incident over to Police.