Two people received medical attention at the scene of an accident in Milton Keynes, yesterday. (April 13)

The collision, involving two cars, happened around 4.38pm, in Grafton Street, V6, at the junction with Stonegate, Bancroft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One woman and one man were released, and cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.

Emergency services attended two collisions in Milton Keynes yesterday

Firefighters made the area safe and passed the incident into the hands of Thames Valley Police.

Fire crews also attended another collision involving two cars at 8.22pm, the same day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened in Aylesbury Street, at the junction with Vicarage Road, Bletchley.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended, providing advice and assisting with traffic management.

> Fire crews also attended a fire outside a property in Whaddon Way, Bletchley, early yesterday. The incident happened around 2.14am.

No-one was injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement