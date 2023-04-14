Two people released from vehicle following collision in Milton Keynes
Man and woman helped by ambulance staff
Two people received medical attention at the scene of an accident in Milton Keynes, yesterday. (April 13)
The collision, involving two cars, happened around 4.38pm, in Grafton Street, V6, at the junction with Stonegate, Bancroft.
One woman and one man were released, and cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.
Firefighters made the area safe and passed the incident into the hands of Thames Valley Police.
Fire crews also attended another collision involving two cars at 8.22pm, the same day.
The incident happened in Aylesbury Street, at the junction with Vicarage Road, Bletchley.
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended, providing advice and assisting with traffic management.
> Fire crews also attended a fire outside a property in Whaddon Way, Bletchley, early yesterday. The incident happened around 2.14am.
No-one was injured.
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended, handing the incident over to Police.