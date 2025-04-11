Two people treated for smoke inhalation after Milton Keynes house fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the bedroom at a property in Milton Keynes.

Two fire crews were called to an address at Ferranti Place in the Oakgrove area of the city at 9.30pm on Thursday April 10.

The blaze had started in a first floor bedroom at a two-storey domestic property, with the first floor 50 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke according to Bucks Fire and Rescue.

A man and woman were already out of the property when firefighters arrived, and were treated by South Central Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan, and isolated the electrics to the property.

Firefighters revisited the incident at 3am and 7am on Friday April 11 to carry out reinspections, and checked for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.