Two pet rats looking for a forever home after being dumped next to bins in Milton Keynes

Two pet rats that were found abandoned next to bins in Milton Keynes are looking for their forever homes with the help of RSPCA.

The two domestic rodents were abandoned beside bins at Beacon Place, Bletchley - confused, cold and helpless.

They are only 3-4 months old and were left in a Pets at Home Hamster cage.

Fortunately, they were spotted by a member of the public and were taken to the local vets.

Two pet rats were abandoned in a cage beside bins in Bletchley. Photo: RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch

They are now safe with the RSPCA who are looking for their forever home.

The RSPCA said on social media: “We understand that circumstances can change. But leaving pets to fend for themselves is never okay. Luckily these boys were found before a predator, or the cold/wet weather sealed their fate.”

Despite common misconceptions, rats are affectionate and highly social animals, with a lot of love to give.

They can form close bonds with their human carers as well as their cage-mates, and should never be kept on their own.

Scientists have discovered that they laugh when they are happy or excited, by giving a high pitched squeak (too high for us to hear).

They are curious and intelligent creatures that can learn new tasks and information.

They can even give high-fives and count to 10!

Like many people, they need mental stimulation to stop them from getting bored.

Unlike us, they are nocturnal and need rest during the daytime.

If you want to give these furry friends a second chance, you can look up the RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch on Facebook and keep an eye out for updates sharing their adoption details.