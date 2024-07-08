Two police officers face gross misconduct probe after tragic death of a young man in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The death of a 24-year-old man after he was arrested has resulted in two city police officers facing gross misconduct allegations.

It is alleged that both police constables "used force” upon 24-year-old Brian Ringrose, failed to assess his condition and failed to request urgent medical assistance.

Brian, an MK resident, was afterwards placed in an induced coma and died in hospital days later.

The incident happened in January 2021 at Milton Keynes University Hospital and afterwards prompted an investigation for manslaughter and suspected gross negligence, initially involving five officers who were involved.

Two police officers are under investigation for gross misconduct following the death of a young man who was arrested in Milton Keynes. Generic photo from Getty Images

No criminal charges were made and now two of the officers, PC Martyn Jones and PC Daniel Simson, face a police misconduct hearing at Thames Valley Police headquarters later this month.

The hearing will be conducted by an independent chairman and is expected to last for nine days.

Case documents state that PCs Jones and Simpson, both stationed in Milton Keynes, each face allegations that standards of professional behaviour relating to “Use of Force and Duties and Responsibilities” have been breached.

The allegation claims the officers “used force upon Mr Ringrose, failed to continually re-assess his condition, failed to request urgent medical assistance, and failed to conduct adequate and/or appropriate risk assessments.”

It adds: “It is alleged that these matters individually and/or collectively amount to gross misconduct, namely a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour that, if proved, is so serious that dismissal would be justified.”

The hearing comes more than three years after the case was investigated by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct). They issued a statement at the time saying officers had medical concerns for Ringrose when he was initially arrested and requested an ambulance, which took him to the hospital.

After he was discharged, officers restrained him in the hospital before taking him into custody in a police van,

But en route his health deteriorated and he was returned to hospital, where he was placed in the induced coma and died on February 2 2021..

A postmortem recorded the cause of death as inconclusive pending further investigation.

The IOPC said at the time it was examining the use of a “flexible lift and carry system” (Flacs) used to transport Ringrose to a police van when he was restrained using handcuffs and limb restraints. Thames Valley Police suspended its use of Flacs equipment as a “precautionary measure” while the investigation was carried out.