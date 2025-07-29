Two popular Milton Keynes eateries get new food hygiene ratings - and they're not great

The ratings are out of five

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two well-known venues in Milton Keynes.

And one has scored two out of five while the other has scored three, according to the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Swan Inn and Bistro at High Street South, Olney, was visited by insectors on June 23 and this week has been handed a Milton Keynes was handed a two-out-of-five rating.

This indicates that some improvement is necessary in the establishment's food hygiene practices. It suggests that while there may not be an immediate risk to public health, there are areas within the business's operations that need attention and improvement to meet the required food safety standards.

Meanwhile, XLN Takeaway, a fried chicken eatery in Silbury Boulevard at Central Milton Keynes, was given a score of three after an inspection also on June 23.

This means things are "generally satisfactory” and that the business meets the minimum legal requirements for food hygiene. While there are no immediate threats to food safety, there might be some areas where improvements are needed, such as documentation, staff training, or cleaning routine