Two pubs in Milton Keynes win national awards - for their sparkling clean toilets

The Moon Under Water is one of two Wetherspoon pubs to win a Loo of the Year award in Milton Keynes

Two pubs in MK are this week flushed with success after winning national ‘Loo of the Year’ awards for the high standards of their toilets.

The pubs, both owned by Wetherspoon, were each awarded platinum plus grading by judges in the country-wide scheme.

They are the The Moon Under Water in Xscape and Wetherspoons in Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2024 are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision. Their inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of loos across the UK in order to judge them.

All are graded bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The facilities are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Moon Under Water manager, Jessica Spooner, said: “We are delighted with the grading. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director Becky Wall said: “The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.”

The Loo of the Year Awards have been rewarding the very best of washrooms since 1987 and is now the established benchmark of washroom provision. The scheme is open to shops, restaurant and pub chains, visitor attractions, holiday parks, shopping centres and local authorities.

