Two restaurants in Milton Keynes shortlisted for Best Kebab in Region award

Two popular eateries in MK have reached the final of the British Kebab Awards.

The annual awards are run in association with JUST EAT and recognise the efforts of kebab takeaways and restaurants across the UK.

Nominations are made and then members of the public can help the ward judges by voting for their favourite.

Mouthwatering fare from Pasha Turkish Grill Restaurant in Milton Keynes, one of the Best Kebab Award finalists

In Milton Keynes, the Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar in Midsummer Blvd, CMK, is the first finalist and you can vote for them here.

The other finalist is Pasha Turkish Grill Restaurant in Buckingham Rd, Bletchley. You can vote for Pasha here.

Both venues are in the ‘Best Kebab Restaurant Regional’ section of the competition.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The British Kebab Awards in association with JUST EAT are our chance to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation.

Fans of their friendly neighbourhood kebab takeaways and restaurants can claim they truly do have Britain’s best kebab takeaway and restaurant by voting for them in the British Kebab Awards.”

They added: “The British Kebab Awards is a true celebration of our industry, which naturally draws key figures from all sections of the takeaway and restaurant sector. As a reflection of the kebab industry’s significant contribution to the UK economy and British culture in general, the awards welcome a host of celebrities, prominent politicians, journalists and most importantly the nation’s hard-working restaurant workers for an evening of celebration.”